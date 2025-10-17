Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman Crude Oil Price Drops $1.38 Per Barrel

2025-10-17 03:50:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The official price of Oman crude for December delivery fell to $61.62 per barrel, marking a $1.38 decline from Thursday's rate of $63.00.

The monthly average for October delivery stood at $69.33 per barrel, down $1.87 compared to September's delivery price.

