Oman Crude Oil Price Drops $1.38 Per Barrel
QNA
Muscat: The official price of Oman crude for December delivery fell to $61.62 per barrel, marking a $1.38 decline from Thursday's rate of $63.00.
The monthly average for October delivery stood at $69.33 per barrel, down $1.87 compared to September's delivery price.
Market Reseach
