Trump Says To Meet With Xi At South Korea Summit
Washington: Donald Trump will hold talks with China's Xi Jinping during the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea, the US president said in a Fox interview excerpt released Friday.
"We're going to meet in a couple of weeks. We're going to meet in South Korea, actually with the President Xi and other people, too," Trump said in an interview with Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures."
"We have a separate meeting," he added.
The APEC summit will take place October 31 - November 1 in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.
