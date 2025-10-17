First Donations Paid Out To Residents Of Blatten

So far, 25 applications for support totalling CHF1.4 million ($1.8 million) have been approved, the Donations Commission said on Friday.

Following the landslide on May 28, 2025, in which the village of Blatten was completely destroyed, those affected have been able to submit applications for financial support in addition to insurance benefits.

According to the Donations Commission, 46 applications have been received so far. These are being assessed on an ongoing basis.

Some CHF68 million in donations have been collected for Blatten. Of this, CHF23 million came from Swiss Solidarity, CHF3.9 million from the aid organisations Caritas Switzerland and the Swiss Red Cross, CHF5 million from the federal government and CHF10 million from canton Valais. Donations totalling around CHF26 million were made directly to the municipality of Blatten, most of which were earmarked for reconstruction.

+ Blatten: what price for preserving Swiss mountain life?

Shortly after the landslide, various aid agencies, organisations, private individuals, municipalities and cantons provided emergency aid totalling CHF2.8 million for the people affected. This has already been paid out by the municipality. Over the next 12 months, canton Valais will also provide part of its aid in the form of lump-sum contributions to the affected population.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....