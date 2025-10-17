Motortrend Reveals The 2026 Car Of The Year With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MotorTrend Head of Editorial Ed Loh Shares Exclusive Insights on This Year's Winner: the Volkswagen Golf GTI and R

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most anticipated announcements in the automotive world is here. MotorTrend has revealed the winner of its 2026 Car of the Year, honoring the vehicle that best exemplifies innovation, design, performance, and value in today's market. This year, the winner is the Volkswagen Golf - specifically the GTI and R variants. Recently, Ed Loh, the Head of Editorial at MotorTrend, participated in a nationwide media tour to reveal and discuss this year's winner, along with exclusive insights on the trends shaping the auto industry.

In a market dominated by SUVs and crossovers, the 2026 Volkswagen Golf stands apart for its refined design, engaging driving character, and exceptional value. It blends performance and practicality with decades of heritage few vehicles can match.

The GTI and R variants carry forward the same spirit that has defined the Golf for generations -delivering strong build quality, balanced handling, and advanced technology updates for 2026. MotorTrend's expert judges praised the GTI in particular for offering some of the best value in the hatchback segment, combining performance and innovation while keeping price increases modest.

Each contender for MotorTrend's Car of the Year is evaluated against six key criteria: advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, value, safety, and efficiency. Eligible vehicles must be all-new or significantly updated for the coming model year.

Becoming the MotorTrend Car, Truck, or SUV of the Year remains one of the automotive industry's most prestigious honors, representing a tradition of exhaustive evaluation and track testing upheld since the first Car of the Year award in 1949. The iconic Golden Calipers trophy continues to symbolize excellence, innovation, and consumer trust across the industry.

About Ed Loh

Ed Loh is the Head of Editorial at MotorTrend, where he has shaped the brand's voice and coverage since joining in 2007. With a career that began in niche automotive media during the rise of the tuner and performance car scene, he quickly rose to editor-in-chief roles before bringing his expertise to one of the most trusted names in the industry. Today, Loh is recognized as a leading authority on car culture, testing, and trends, guiding MotorTrend's award-winning content across digital, print, and broadcast platforms.

About MotorTrend

MotorTrend has chronicled the auto industry's past, present, and future since 1949, catering to in-market shoppers and enthusiasts through authoritative, entertaining storytelling, world-class photography, and engaging video presentations. In addition to in-depth coverage of the latest in automotive technology, reporting on breaking news, and features on the biggest personalities, MotorTrend reviews hundreds of new cars every year, leveraging objective testing and the team's extensive expertise. Its renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, and Truck of the Year awards are also internationally recognized as among the most prestigious in the industry. Follow MotorTrend on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

