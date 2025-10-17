403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Who Decides War? The U.S. Senate's Venezuela Fight, Explained
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three U.S. senators-Democrats Tim Kaine and Adam Schiff, joined by Republican Rand Paul-are pressing a resolution to bar military action“within or against” Venezuela unless Congress explicitly says yes.
They're responding to weeks of American strikes on small boats in the southern Caribbean that Washington frames as anti-drug operations.
At least five strikes have been reported and at least 27 people have been killed. President Donald Trump has hinted at possible land operations and has said he authorized covert activity related to Venezuela.
On paper, this is a classic separation-of-powers clash. The Constitution gives Congress-not the president-the power to declare war.
Presidents can repel sudden attacks and conduct brief, limited actions, but long or expanding campaigns are supposed to return to Congress for permission.
The senators' vehicle, the War Powers Resolution, forces a vote on a set timetable; if passed, it orders the removal of U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities.
U.S. Strikes in Latin America
Politically, the path is steep: Republicans control the Senate, a similar measure failed narrowly last week, and any success could face a presidential veto that would require two-thirds of both chambers to override.
The strikes are rippling beyond Washington. Venezuela has asked the U.N. Security Council to deem the actions illegal. Colombia has protested after one incident allegedly hit a Colombian vessel carrying Colombian nationals.
Lawmakers in both parties say they lack basic briefings: who was killed, what evidence ties targets to trafficking, why vessels were destroyed instead of intercepted, what the operations cost, and what the long-term U.S. plan is for the region.
Behind the story is a bigger American argument about“forever war” authorities, secrecy, and accountability. Some Republicans break with their party on executive war powers; many Democrats see covert tools expanding without oversight.
For readers outside the United States-especially in Brazil and across Latin America-the stakes are concrete: miscalculation at sea, strained diplomacy, higher shipping and insurance costs, and a precedent for force without regional buy-in.
In plain terms: this isn't just about Venezuela. It's about who must say yes before the United States uses force-and whether Latin America gets pulled into the consequences.
They're responding to weeks of American strikes on small boats in the southern Caribbean that Washington frames as anti-drug operations.
At least five strikes have been reported and at least 27 people have been killed. President Donald Trump has hinted at possible land operations and has said he authorized covert activity related to Venezuela.
On paper, this is a classic separation-of-powers clash. The Constitution gives Congress-not the president-the power to declare war.
Presidents can repel sudden attacks and conduct brief, limited actions, but long or expanding campaigns are supposed to return to Congress for permission.
The senators' vehicle, the War Powers Resolution, forces a vote on a set timetable; if passed, it orders the removal of U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities.
U.S. Strikes in Latin America
Politically, the path is steep: Republicans control the Senate, a similar measure failed narrowly last week, and any success could face a presidential veto that would require two-thirds of both chambers to override.
The strikes are rippling beyond Washington. Venezuela has asked the U.N. Security Council to deem the actions illegal. Colombia has protested after one incident allegedly hit a Colombian vessel carrying Colombian nationals.
Lawmakers in both parties say they lack basic briefings: who was killed, what evidence ties targets to trafficking, why vessels were destroyed instead of intercepted, what the operations cost, and what the long-term U.S. plan is for the region.
Behind the story is a bigger American argument about“forever war” authorities, secrecy, and accountability. Some Republicans break with their party on executive war powers; many Democrats see covert tools expanding without oversight.
For readers outside the United States-especially in Brazil and across Latin America-the stakes are concrete: miscalculation at sea, strained diplomacy, higher shipping and insurance costs, and a precedent for force without regional buy-in.
In plain terms: this isn't just about Venezuela. It's about who must say yes before the United States uses force-and whether Latin America gets pulled into the consequences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment