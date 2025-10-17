Meta Tightens Teen AI Safety Features With New Controls

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Friday introduced a new suite of parental supervision tools aimed at giving parents more control over how their teenagers interact with artificial intelligence features across its apps.

The new tools will allow parents to oversee and limit their teens' engagement with AI characters, block specific AI interactions, and review the types of topics their teens discuss with these systems.

The company said these controls will first be rolled out on Instagram in early 2026, in English across the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Meta Platforms' stock inched 0.3% higher on Friday afternoon.

Under the planned update, parents will be able to turn off their teens' one-on-one chats with AI characters entirely.

According to a Reuters report, the announcement comes as U.S. regulators intensify their scrutiny of AI companies for exposing minors to inappropriate content. In August, regulators highlighted how gaps in Meta's own AI policies had enabled suggestive conversations between chatbots and underage users. The company is positioning these new features as part of its response to that criticism and its commitment to more teen safety protocols.

Meta said its AI responses are designed according to PG-13 content guidelines, avoiding inappropriate subjects and directing teens to expert support when sensitive topics like self-harm arise.

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 23% in the last 12 months.

