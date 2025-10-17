Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Major Drilling Group International Inc: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of Major Drilling on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX. Major Drilling Group International Inc shares T are trading down $0.33 at $13.95.

