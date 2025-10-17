Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-17 03:10:42
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:21 AM EST - Silver Grail Resources Ltd.: Reports that due to strong demand it intends to upsize the non-brokered private placement announced by way of a news release on Oct. 2, 2025 to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.23 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,150,000, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.21.

