Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fidelity Investments Canada Opens The Market


2025-10-17 03:09:34
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Andrew Clee, Vice President Product and Managed Accounts, Fidelity Investments Canada ("Fidelity" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's five new ETF products:

  • Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FGSM)
  • Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FMAE)
  • Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio - ETF Series (TSX: FMPB)
  • Fidelity Global Income Portfolio - ETF Series (TSX: FMPI)
  • Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio - ETF Series (TSX: FMPG)


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. From active, factor based, fixed income, sustainable investments to digital assets, Fidelity offers a mix of ETFs for various investment styles and time horizons, or even if you are just starting to invest. Their clients have entrusted them with $336 billion in assets under management (as at October 2, 2025).

