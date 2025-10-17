Fidelity Investments Canada Opens The Market
- Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FGSM) Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FMAE) Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio - ETF Series (TSX: FMPB) Fidelity Global Income Portfolio - ETF Series (TSX: FMPI) Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio - ETF Series (TSX: FMPG)
Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. From active, factor based, fixed income, sustainable investments to digital assets, Fidelity offers a mix of ETFs for various investment styles and time horizons, or even if you are just starting to invest. Their clients have entrusted them with $336 billion in assets under management (as at October 2, 2025).
