Rise Gold Announces Financing Up To US$7,000,000

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQB: RYES) (the "" orannounces that it intends to raise up to US$7,000,000 through the issuance of up to 28,000,000.00 units (each a "") at a price of US$0.25 per Unit (~CDN$0.35 per Unit), with each Unit consisting of one share of common stock (a "") and one share purchase warrant (the ""). Each share purchase warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of US$0.45 (~CDN$0.63) for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Rise Gold will use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital, legal expenses, and technical work. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities laws.

The Company anticipates a closing late October 2025.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joseph Mullin

President and CEO

Rise Gold Corp.