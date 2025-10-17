Excellon Announces Availability Of Meeting Materials, Alternative Voting Procedures And Adoption Of Amended Share Incentive Plan

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that its upcoming annual and special meeting (the "") of shareholders (the "") of the Company will be held virtually through the platform of AGM Connect at on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

The Company has sent the proxy-related materials (the " Meeting Materials ") by mail; however, due to the recent disruption of Canada Post's services as a result of labour action by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, there is no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the Shareholders prior to the Meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the Company's website at , under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at or through AGM Connect's website at , and to vote before the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, November 14, 2025.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares in the Company directly and not through a broker, depository company or other intermediary. Registered shareholders experiencing a delay in receiving the Meeting Materials can call AGM Connect at 416-222-4202 or toll-free at 1-855-839-3715 to request their individual 12-digit control number and further instructions on how to vote.

Registered shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote via internet or telephone at:

Internet:

Telephone: 1-855-839-3715

Alternatively, registered shareholders may submit their votes by completing, signing and dating the form of proxy available through the above-mentioned websites and sending it to AGM Connect at .... Completed and signed proxies must be received by AGM Connect by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 14, 2025.

How Non-Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Non-registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, depository company or other intermediary. There are two types of non-registered shareholders: (i) those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own (" NOBOs ") and (ii) those who object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own (" OBOs ").

The Company has arranged to send Meeting Materials directly to NOBOs. NOBOs experiencing a delay in receiving the Meeting Materials can call AGM Connect at 416-222-4202 or toll-free at 1-855-839-3715 to request their individual 12-digit control number and further instructions on how to vote.

NOBOs are strongly encouraged to vote via internet or telephone at:

Internet:

Telephone: 1-855-839-3715

Alternatively, NOBOs may submit their votes by completing, signing and dating the voting instruction form available through the above-mentioned websites and sending it to AGM Connect by email at .... Completed and signed voting instruction forms must be received by AGM Connect by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 14, 2025.

OBOs experiencing a delay in receiving the Meeting Materials should contact their broker or other intermediary for assistance in obtaining their individual voting control number and further instructions on how to vote. OBOs are strongly encouraged to vote via internet at .

Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved an amended and restated share incentive plan (the " Share Incentive Plan "), providing for the grant of stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. Amendments to the Share Incentive Plan were made to comply with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") following the listing of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange. The Share Incentive Plan is subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Meeting in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, as well as the final acceptance of the Exchange. Further details and a copy of the Share Incentive Plan is included in the management information circular for the Meeting.

About Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition and advancement of quality precious and base metal assets, leveraging an experienced management team for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is focused on the potential restart of the Mallay Silver Mine in Peru. Excellon also holds a portfolio of exploration-stage projects, including the Tres Cerros Gold/Silver Exploration Property in Peru; Kilgore, an advanced gold project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, providing additional growth upside. Additional details on Excellon's properties can be found at.

