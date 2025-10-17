Natasha Slutskaya

Chair Professor, Work and Organization Studies, University of Sussex

Natalia Slutskaya is Professor in Work and Organization Studies at the University of Sussex. Her current research focuses on issues of temporarily and recognition at work. She has recent publications in Sociology, Work Employment and Society; Gender, Work and Organization, Organizational Research Methods, Applied Psychology: An International Review, and Organization. Natalia co-authored the book Gender, Class and Occupation: Working Class Men doing Dirty Work (Palgrave). She is also one of the editors of Dirty Work: Concepts and Identities (Palgrave).

2016–2025 Professor in Work and Organisation Studies, University of Sussex

2009 University of Exeter, PhD in Management

ExperienceEducation