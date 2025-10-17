$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Natasha Slutskaya

Natasha Slutskaya


2025-10-17 03:08:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Chair Professor, Work and Organization Studies, University of Sussex
Profile Articles Activity

Natalia Slutskaya is Professor in Work and Organization Studies at the University of Sussex. Her current research focuses on issues of temporarily and recognition at work. She has recent publications in Sociology, Work Employment and Society; Gender, Work and Organization, Organizational Research Methods, Applied Psychology: An International Review, and Organization. Natalia co-authored the book Gender, Class and Occupation: Working Class Men doing Dirty Work (Palgrave). She is also one of the editors of Dirty Work: Concepts and Identities (Palgrave).

Experience
  • 2016–2025 Professor in Work and Organisation Studies, University of Sussex
Education
  • 2009 University of Exeter, PhD in Management

The Conversation

MENAFN17102025000199003603ID1110212354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search