Slovakia To Support Ukraine During Winter And Not Obstruct Its EU Accession - Fico
“We spoke about our negative views regarding Ukraine's NATO membership, although we respect the people of Ukraine. On the other hand, we say 'yes' to Ukraine's European ambitions. Here we are ready to share all our experience with the Ukrainian side. I informed the Prime Minister that Slovakia will not be the country that slows down Ukraine's EU accession,” he said.
The head of the Slovak government added that the parties discussed gas transit and Ukraine's needs for the upcoming winter.
“First and foremost, I must think about families with children who may face a difficult situation in winter. Therefore, as good neighbors, as Slavs with big hearts, we want to show our solidarity - even though there are many issues on which we do not understand each other and about which we still have much to discuss,” Fico noted.
The Slovak Prime Minister informed that he had agreed to hold the next round of consultations, which will take place in Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the Slovak side to support the provision of a reparations loan to Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets.
Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram
