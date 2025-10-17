General Staff Confirms Strikes On Oil Depot, Military Targets In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces launched new precision strikes on military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea,” the statement reads.

In particular, it is noted that during the night of October 17, Ukraine's Defense Forces units attacked an oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske. A fire broke out at the facility after a direct hit on an RVS-2000 fuel tank.

A successful strike was also carried out on the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Hvardiiske Combine of the Russian State Reserve located in the village of Karierne, Saky district.

Among other targets hit were a Russian military fuel and lubricant storage site in Dzhankoi and a Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria.

The results of the missions are being clarified.

The General Staff emphasized that asymmetric measures aimed at weakening the offensive and military-economic potential of the aggressor state will continue until the Kremlin ends its armed aggression against Ukraine.

As reported earlier, Crimea was attacked by drones overnight, and a fire broke out at the oil depot in Hvardiiske.

Photo: AFU General Staff