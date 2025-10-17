Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
General Staff Confirms Strikes On Oil Depot, Military Targets In Crimea

General Staff Confirms Strikes On Oil Depot, Military Targets In Crimea


2025-10-17 03:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces launched new precision strikes on military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea,” the statement reads.

In particular, it is noted that during the night of October 17, Ukraine's Defense Forces units attacked an oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske. A fire broke out at the facility after a direct hit on an RVS-2000 fuel tank.

A successful strike was also carried out on the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Hvardiiske Combine of the Russian State Reserve located in the village of Karierne, Saky district.

Among other targets hit were a Russian military fuel and lubricant storage site in Dzhankoi and a Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria.

The results of the missions are being clarified.

Read also: Two fires recorded at oil depot in Hvardiiske, Crimea

The General Staff emphasized that asymmetric measures aimed at weakening the offensive and military-economic potential of the aggressor state will continue until the Kremlin ends its armed aggression against Ukraine.

As reported earlier, Crimea was attacked by drones overnight, and a fire broke out at the oil depot in Hvardiiske.

Photo: AFU General Staff

MENAFN17102025000193011044ID1110212316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search