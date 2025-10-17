Fewer Wounded Soldiers Returning To Duty Due To FPV Drone Injuries, Ukraine's Chief Military Surgeon Says
"Considering the nature of modern combat injuries caused by FPV drones, the percentage of those returning to service is decreasing. If a soldier sustains isolated minor wounds that heal quickly after surgery, they can pass the medical commission and be deemed fit for duty. But such cases are becoming rarer," Humeniuk noted.
He emphasized that Russia's use of FPV drones equipped with North Korean cluster elements significantly complicates the nature of injuries and increases lethality.
"Today, FPV drones are the main weapon causing casualties among our troops. Munitions fitted with cluster components damage multiple anatomical areas at once - limbs, abdominal, and thoracic cavities," Humeniuk said.
According to him, this results in extremely complex injuries involving massive internal and external bleeding.
"The nature of such wounds is more severe, and naturally, the lethality from this type of weaponry is higher," he added.Read also: Last hospital in frontline Kostiantynivka ceases operations
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, about 70% of amputations performed in combat zones are due to limb detachment, while the rest result from post-tourniquet syndrome.
Photo: Yevhen Kotenko / Ukrinform
