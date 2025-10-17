Eight Militants Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation In Lakki Marwat
Security forces killed eight militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sultan Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, official sources said on Friday.
According to the sources, the operation was launched following reports of the presence of militants believed to be proxies of the Afghan Taliban. During the operation, security forces surrounded the area by both air and ground. Upon detecting militant movement, troops swiftly engaged the targets.
A large cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the slain militants. Following the encounter, a clearance and search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to prevent any regrouping or resistance by the militants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment