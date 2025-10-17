Eight Militants Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation In Lakki Marwat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces killed eight militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sultan Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, official sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the operation was launched following reports of the presence of militants believed to be proxies of the Afghan Taliban. During the operation, security forces surrounded the area by both air and ground. Upon detecting militant movement, troops swiftly engaged the targets.

A large cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the slain militants. Following the encounter, a clearance and search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to prevent any regrouping or resistance by the militants.