Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight Militants Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation In Lakki Marwat

Eight Militants Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation In Lakki Marwat


2025-10-17 03:07:36
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

Security forces killed eight militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sultan Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, official sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the operation was launched following reports of the presence of militants believed to be proxies of the Afghan Taliban. During the operation, security forces surrounded the area by both air and ground. Upon detecting militant movement, troops swiftly engaged the targets.

A large cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the slain militants. Following the encounter, a clearance and search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to prevent any regrouping or resistance by the militants.

MENAFN17102025000189011041ID1110212306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search