Pan Peru Opens Community Library In Yapaz Bajo To Promote Literacy And Educational Equity In The Amazon

"The space provides a vital learning resource for children, families, and teachers in this remote Amazonian region of Peru."The library features nearly 2,000 books and will serve students, families, and over 350 residents in rural Junín

Yapaz Bajo, Chanchamayo, Junín - October 17, 2025 - Pan Peru USA, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education, has announced the official opening of a new school and community library in Yapaz Bajo. Designed to foster reading habits and academic growth, the space provides a vital learning resource for children, families, and teachers in this remote Amazonian region of Peru. This is Pan Peru's first library in the Amazon of Peru, with 13 libraries throughout Peru.

The library, I.E. 31820“José María Arguedas,” features more than 1,900 books and printed materials, a mobile lending unit, and specially designed furniture for young learners. It serves 36 students and educators directly, extending its impact to more than 350 residents across 74 homes in Yapaz Bajo, Chanchamayo.

“This library is a catalyst for change since it is the first Pan Peru library in the Amazon rainforest. Now in Pan Peru, we cover the 3 regions of Peru: the coast, the Amazon rainforest, and the Andes mountains,” said Pedro David Espinoza, founder of Pan Peru USA.“By equipping rural jungle students and their families with access to books and educational tools, we're helping build a more inclusive and empowered future, one story at a time.”

The project includes plans to train local teachers in literacy strategies, establish a community-run library committee, and offer take-home reading programs to encourage family engagement. With monitoring tools like baseline evaluations, weekly reading reports, and community satisfaction surveys, the library is set to become a model for scalable, sustainable impact.

The initiative is part of Pan Peru's broader mission to expand access to education, particularly in high-need regions. The nonprofit's past programs have reached more than 10,000 children through school infrastructure projects, teacher support, and cultural literacy efforts. Pan Peru's work also includes climate resilience initiatives such as a reforestation program, a water reservoir program, and a greenhouse program designed to promote sustainable agriculture. In addition, the organization has led vital healthcare campaigns-including a medical mission campaign and a medical post program-to deliver essential services to underserved communities across rural Peru.

Pan Peru will continue working closely with educators and local leaders to monitor the library's usage, expand its collection, and explore digital access as part of its long-term sustainability plan.

About Pan Peru USA

Pan Peru USA is a nonprofit that empowers women in rural Peru through artisan-led entrepreneurship. Since 2018, the organization has helped local women design and sell alpaca-blend garments in U.S. markets, with 100% of profits going directly to the artisans. Rooted in community collaboration, Pan Peru USA is part of a broader mission to build sustainable livelihoods and expand access to education across underserved regions of Peru.