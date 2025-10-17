Video Games To Play This Autumn: GAMIVO's Top Picks For Cold Evenings

MENAFN - GetNews) GAMIVO, a popular platform for gamers, has curated a list of cozy fall games and thrilling new releases to keep players entertained throughout the season. Autumn presents the perfect opportunity to dive into different genres! From horrors, relaxing simulations, or action-packed adventures, this season offers something special for every type of gamer.

Genres to play in autumn

Cold evenings and gloomy atmosphere sound like a dream for every gamer. It's the perfect time to immerse in games that match the mood of autumn- and not only!

“With dozens of new releases, including such big returns like Borderlands 4 or Battlefield 6, this autumn feels like Christmas coming early. At the same time, it's a great moment to play older titles that also offer fantastic experiences”, says Marta Wawrzyniak, a gaming media specialist at GAMIVO, an online games and other digital products platform.

Spooky horror experiences

Nothing captures the autumn spirit quite like a horror game. Little Nightmares 3 delivers atmospheric scares through its distinctive art style and clever puzzles. The game's moody lighting and soundtrack create an ideal companion for dark, rainy evenings. Players can find a wide selection of horror games on GAMIVO, including new releases and classic titles.

“The emotional storytelling and unique visual approach make it one of the standout horror games of the season, perfect for those seeking chills during Halloween. While horror might not be a genre for every player, Little Nightmares 3 offers a spooky experience without gore,” observes Marta.

For those who crave actual horrors, Silent Hill f will be a perfect choice. This recently released game transports players to 1960s Japan, where a mysterious fog descends upon a small town, transforming it into a heart of horror.

Incorporating parkour mechanics with intense survival horror, Dying Light: The Beast offers an adrenaline-pumping experience that matches autumn's unpredictable nature. The game's day-night cycle creates tension that perfectly complements the season's longer nights.

Action-packed first-person shooters

Sometimes the best way to combat the gloom is playing a high-octane title. Everyone who is looking for such experiences will find plenty of FPS games on GAMIVO.

The anticipated fourth installment in the beloved Borderlands franchise brings back everything fans love about the series. This chaotic looter shooter combines humor, explosive action, and cooperative gameplay. The game's vibrant art style provides the perfect contrast to typical autumn weather.

For gamers craving a more realistic but equally intense multiplayer action, Battlefield 6 delivers large-scale battles and tactical teamwork opportunities. The game's massive maps and varied combat scenarios provide endless entertainment for competitive players.

Cozy simulators for chilly evenings

No autumn gaming list would be complete without Stardew Valley. This beloved farming simulator perfectly captures the season's cozy essence through its autumn crops, seasonal festivals, and warm color palette. The game's peaceful gameplay loop of farming and community building creates the ultimate comfort gaming experience.

The Sims 4 will always be a solid choice thanks to timeless gameplay, constantly enriched by new content. Players can do whatever they want: from creating multi-generational family dramas to simply building. The latest DLCs for the game, Enchanted by Nature, and the Life & Death Expansion offer the perfect trio for cozy autumn evenings, theme-wise.

“At GAMIVO, we celebrate every game genre, and simulation games consistently maintain their popularity due to their universal appeal. These titles attract both younger and older audiences, offering extensive freedom in gameplay and customization”, notices Marta..

Roleplay games with unforgettable stories

A gripping narrative is as important as good gameplay. A game that combines both, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 brings players to medieval Europe, where they must navigate through political schemes and personal vendettas.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a perfect example of a truly polished game. With its open-world design, complex storyline, and memorable characters, players will feel like they are truly living in medieval times. The attention to detail in the historical accuracy of this game is second to none, making it a must-play,” says the GAMIVO representative.

Hogwarts Legacy is a great title for those who want to get lost in a fictional world. Based on the Harry Potter books, the role-playing game combines familiar themes from the franchise with a bit of a challenge. Produced in 2023, this RPG still attracts hundreds of fans thanks to the faithful recreation of the beloved setting.

Heart-pumping sports games to lift spirits

The best way to power through bad weather is with friends and family. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds promises to dispel any gloom with exhilarating gameplay. This racing game from SEGA invites players to 24 colorful tracks.

Competitive spirits will also love FC 26, the newest installment from EA Sports' (formerly popular FIFA franchise). With improved graphics and gameplay, this soccer game offers an immersive experience that will make players feel like they are on the field.