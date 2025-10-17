Barbara Care Joins The Lexington Chamber Of Commerce, Strengthening Its Commitment To Community And Compassionate In-Home Care And Transportation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Barbara Care announces its membership with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing its mission to deliver compassionate in-home care and nonemergency medical transportation, while deepening community connections and collaboration across Central Kentucky.

Barbara Care, a trusted name in compassionate in-home support across Central Kentucky, is proud to announce its official membership with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in the company's journey of service, connection, and community engagement.

Founded in honor of his mother, Barbara - a caregiver with more than three decades of experience - Reuben Gentry, Founder and President of Barbara Care, created the agency with a mission to deliver exceptional, Person-Centered Care for seniors and families in need. Today, Barbara Care continues to expand its reach, offering a full range of personalized in-home services, including Alzheimer's and Dementia Care, Post-Surgery Recovery Assistance, Companionship Care, Personal Care, and Nonemergency Medical Transportation.

With every visit, Barbara Care strives to empower clients to live with dignity, purpose, and joy - in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“If we Love More and Give More, we can Heal More,” said Reuben. This is not just a slogan; it is the heartbeat of Barbara Care. Because at Barbara Care – From in-home care to transportation, Reuben also said,“We Serve Because We Care.”

A Step Toward Stronger Community Connection

Joining the Lexington Chamber of Commerce represents more than just a business achievement - it's a commitment to collaboration and local impact. As part of this vibrant network, Barbara Care aims to build new partnerships, share educational resources, and raise awareness about the growing need for reliable home care and nonemergency medical transportation in Central Kentucky.

Through its Chamber membership, Barbara Care plans to engage with other small businesses, healthcare providers, and civic organizations to address the real challenges families face when caring for elderly or recovering loved ones. By fostering dialogue and connection, the agency hopes to make quality care more accessible and to support a community where compassion and service thrive.

Empowering Families with Trust and Compassion

Barbara Care's philosophy is simple yet powerful - caregiving is an act of love. Every caregiver on the team is screened, trained, bonded, and insured, ensuring families receive the highest standard of professionalism and empathy. From daily living support to emotional companionship, Barbara Care's team goes beyond the basics to create meaningful relationships that promote healing and happiness.

“Becoming part of the Lexington Chamber is a natural next step in our growth,” added Gentry.“It strengthens our ability to connect with families, professionals, and community leaders who share our vision of compassionate care. Together, we can build a healthier, more connected Central Kentucky.”

About Barbara Care

Barbara Care, a home care agency located in Lexington, was established to celebrate and continue the caregiving legacy of Reuben's mother, Barbara. The agency offers personalized in-home services and nonemergency medical transportation across Central Kentucky, centering dignity, empathy, and professional excellence in every visit.

For more information about Barbara Care's services or to learn how the agency can support your loved ones, please visit