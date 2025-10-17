Reliefnow Laser Andover Lakes Expands: Dr. Eric Feiter Brings Gentle & Painless Laser Therapy To Orlando

MENAFN - GetNews) Experienced Chiropractor Adds Class IV Regenerative Medical LaserTM to Help Patients Address Pain and Improve Function







ReliefNow® Laser Andover Lakes, led by chiropractor Dr. Eric Feiter, is expanding access to gentle & painless Class IV Regenerative Medical Laser



therapy. This innovative technology supports the body's natural processes to reduce discomfort, inflammation, and swelling, offering patients a non-invasive, drug-free option to consider before surgery or long-term medication.

“I look forward to assisting you on your journey towards a life filled with higher levels of health and vitality,” said Dr. Feiter.“With Class IV Regenerative Medical Laser



, I'm seeing patients find new options for relief, helping them stay active and get back to what they enjoy.”

A Whole-Person Approach to Care

Since opening his Orlando clinic in 2006, Dr. Feiter has been focused on freeing people from pain and supporting long-term wellness. He combines hands-on chiropractic care with modern physiotherapy and nutritional support, creating customized care plans tailored to each patient's needs.

A graduate of the University of Miami, Dr. Feiter earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan Chiropractic College. His training includes Cox Flexion-Distraction technique, widely used in addressing low back conditions such as disc herniation and sciatica.

Expanding Care with Advanced Laser Therapy

Originally using low-level cold lasers in his practice, Dr. Feiter has now added high-powered Class IV deep tissue laser therapy through ReliefNow® Laser Methods. This addition enhances patient care by:

Supporting the body's natural recovery process. Helping reduce inflammation and swelling. Aiding in mobility and function for joints and muscles. Offering patients a drug-free, non-invasive alternative

This expansion allows Dr. Feiter to serve patients with a wide range of conditions, including:

Knee and shoulder injuries. Rotator cuff concerns. Elbow, wrist, and hand issues. Carpal tunnel syndrome. Foot pain and plantar fasciitis. TMJ and jaw discomfort. Sciatica and low back issues

About Dr. Eric Feiter

Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, and raised in southwest Orlando, Dr. Feiter has a deep connection to the local community he serves. For nearly two decades, his practice has been rooted in a whole-person approach that combines chiropractic, physiotherapy, and nutrition to support patients on their journey toward better health. His commitment is simple: help patients find options that fit their lives and support their goals for staying active and independent.

About ReliefNow® Laser Pain Centers

ReliefNow® is transforming healthcare with its proprietary Regenerative Medical Laser



protocol and unique Un-Franchise model. ReliefNow® empowers providers to deliver innovative, non-invasive, drug-free care that may improve patient outcomes while generating new cash-based revenue streams. Its mission is simple: Ditch the Drugs and Skip the Scalpel®.

ReliefNow® offers:. Innovative Technology - Class IV Regenerative Medical Laser



, delivering deep-tissue light energy.. Patient-Centered Support - An option for pain relief, inflammation reduction, and improved mobility.. Provider Benefits - Additional cash-pay revenue streams, less dependence on insurance, and renewed professional fulfillment.. Scalable Model - A turnkey system providing branding, marketing, and training without franchise fees.

Website:

Phone: (407) 382-2425

Video Link:

Disclaimer: ReliefNow® Laser Methods treatments are FDA-cleared as Class IV deep tissue laser therapy. Results may vary. The patient, and any other person responsible for payment, has the right to refuse to pay, cancel payment, or be reimbursed for any other service, examination, or treatment that is performed as a result of and within 72 hours of responding to this advertisement for a free, discounted fee, or reduced-fee service, examination, or treatment. Although welcome for treatment, the following patients are excluded from offers: 1) Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and other government healthcare program participants, and 2) personal injury and worker's compensation claimants.