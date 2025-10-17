Comeback Kid Artist Tay Byers Returns To New Medium After 5-Year Hiatus

New York, US - Accomplished filmmaker and actor Tay Byers is making a highly anticipated return to the creative world with her first major artistic project in over five years.

Byers, known for her early career in film and television, will debut a new immersive fine art exhibition in New York City on November 6, 2025, marking a significant evolution in her creative journey and personal life.

After a shocking move to step away from the entertainment industry in 2020 to "prioritize personal wellbeing," Byers has spent the last several years away from the spotlight. Her decision to return to creative work comes in the wake of profound personal loss.

The death of her brother in 2023 following a years-long extended coma due to a traumatic brain injury served as the emotional catalyst for this new body of work.

The upcoming exhibition, titled“The Between,” explores themes of trauma, anticipatory grief, and the ambiguous space of waiting that families endure when a loved one is neither fully alive nor truly gone.

Through a multidisciplinary approach that blends visual art, spatial audio, and immersive design, the exhibition seeks to capture the emotional complexity of living through, and after, catastrophic events.

“This work emerged from my own search for a way to cope with such complex emotions,” said Byers.“Grief, especially through this experience, is not linear, and neither is this art. I wanted to create an experience that doesn't orbit around answers, but allows the viewer to sit with what is unresolved.”

The exhibition will be housed at a private gallery space in Manhattan's Midtown and is open to the public by timed entry.“The Between” will be on display for one night only on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Byers' transition into fine art is notable not only for its medium but for its intent. Where her earlier work in film and acting centered on storytelling through characters and screenplays,“The Between” is intensely personal, inviting viewers into an unfiltered expression of tension, loss, and introspection. The exhibition's format allows audiences to move physically and emotionally through layered spaces of sound, memory, and sensory abstraction.

Industry observers have noted the rarity of such a pivot from traditional performance to installation-based art, especially from a figure once rising rapidly through Hollywood ranks. Yet Byers' return underscores a broader trend of artists redefining their mediums in response to life's transformations.

Tickets to“The Between” will be available beginning October 17 through eventbrite, where additional information, images, and artist statements will be made accessible to press and the public.

About Tay Byers:

Tay Byers is an American artist, filmmaker, and actor whose work explores the intersections of identity, memory, and loss. After early success in film and television, she took a personal hiatus from public life in 2020. Her reemergence in 2025 marks a new chapter in her creative practice, beginning with“The Between,” her debut gallery exhibition.