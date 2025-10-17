Top Real Estate Agent In Wheaton, Illinois, Lists Move-In Ready Home Walking Distance To Northside Park, Award-Winning Schools, And Illinois Prairie Path

Wheaton, IL - Kathryn Pinto, recognized by many as a top real estate listing agent in Wheaton, IL, is proud to announce the listing of an exceptional move-in ready home perfectly positioned in one of Wheaton's most desirable neighborhoods. This charming two-story residence offers an unbeatable location just blocks from Northside Park, three award-winning District 200 schools, Wheaton College, and the scenic Illinois Prairie Path.

The property features four spacious bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms spread across 2,165 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space. Kathryn Pinto, known as a leading real estate agent in Wheaton, Illinois, highlights the home's impressive interior features, including vaulted and cathedral ceilings that create an airy, open atmosphere throughout. "Here's your golden opportunity to own a move-in ready home that lets you experience everything Wheaton has to offer," says Pinto. "You'll love the flexible living spaces, including a finished basement and first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom – perfect for guests or multi-generational living."

As an experienced Realtor agent in Wheaton, IL, Pinto emphasizes the property's exceptional amenities, which include beautiful hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a double oven, microwave, dishwasher, and all major appliances. The master bedroom suite on the second floor features a cozy fireplace and measures an impressive 12x15 feet, offering a private retreat with its own full bathroom.

Among Wheaton, Illinois Realtors, Pinto stands out for her deep knowledge of the local market and commitment to helping clients find their ideal homes. This property's 660-square-foot partially finished basement provides a recreation room and utility space, while the inviting patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Located directly on the Fourth of July parade route, this home offers a front-row seat to one of Wheaton's most beloved traditions.

For more information about this exceptional listing or to schedule a private showing, contact Kathryn Pinto today. Visit to explore this property and discover how Kathryn can help you find your dream home in Wheaton.