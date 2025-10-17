Luxe Landscape Design Announces Successful Website Launch In Collaboration With Knapsack Creative

MENAFN - GetNews) Luxe Landscape Design, a leading Texas-based landscape design and irrigation company serving the Greater Austin area, has officially launched its new website following a successful collaboration with Knapsack Creative, the world's #1 Squarespace agency specializing in premium website design and SEO for service businesses.

The newly launched website reflects Luxe Landscape Design's commitment to excellence, showcasing over 25 years of expertise in transforming outdoor spaces into timeless, functional works of art. Designed and built by Knapsack Creative, the site combines clean aesthetics, intuitive navigation, and SEO-optimized structure to connect Luxe's services with homeowners and businesses seeking upscale landscape solutions across Central Texas.

A Collaboration Rooted in Shared Vision and Craftsmanship

Luxe Landscape Design turned to Knapsack Creative to develop a digital presence that would authentically represent the brand's artistry, professionalism, and attention to detail. The result is a website that not only highlights the company's full suite of services, including landscape design, installation, irrigation, deck/pergola construction, stonework, hardscape and ongoing maintenance, but also communicates Luxe's personalized approach to every project.

The collaboration was built on Knapsack Creative's unique process that blends StoryBrand messaging, human-centered design, and strategic SEO. This approach ensures every visitor can clearly understand Luxe's value, browse project visuals, and easily schedule consultations. The partnership also included a tailored SEO plan through Knapsack's SEO division, focused on improving Luxe's local visibility and ranking in searches related to landscape design in Austin, Cedar Park, Lakeway, and surrounding areas.

Building a Website That Reflects the Beauty of the Work Itself

The new Luxe Landscape Design website offers visitors an immersive experience that mirrors the company's creative philosophy:“Your Landscape, Our Canvas.” Each page is carefully designed to guide users through a seamless journey, from discovering services and viewing past projects to scheduling design consultations.

With sections dedicated to detailed landscape design and installation processes, irrigation planning, sod and turf installations and maintenance programs, the website gives homeowners and commercial clients a complete understanding of Luxe's offerings before construction begins. A clear step-by-step process, from initial consultation to final installation, reflects the company's transparency and commitment to quality.

A Digital Experience Designed for Growth

Knapsack Creative's collaboration extended beyond design to include powerful on-page SEO, mobile optimization, and conversion-focused copywriting. By integrating Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the site is also optimized for visibility across AI-driven platforms like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, ensuring Luxe Landscape Design remains discoverable in the new era of intelligent search.

This holistic approach ensures the new website not only looks exceptional but also delivers measurable business results: increased visibility, higher traffic, and more qualified leads for Luxe's premium landscaping services.

Words from the Collaboration

Speaking about the successful launch, a spokesperson from Luxe Landscape Design shared,“This collaboration with Knapsack Creative has been transformative for our brand. The new website beautifully captures who we are; a team that blends technical precision with design artistry. From the very first consultation to the live launch, Knapsack's process was seamless, efficient, and incredibly collaborative.”

Adding to that, a representative from Knapsack Creative commented,“Working with Luxe Landscape Design was a true pleasure. Their vision for timeless outdoor spaces aligns perfectly with our own design philosophy of clarity, beauty, and growth. Together, we built a website that not only reflects the brand's craftsmanship but also drives real business impact. This launch stands as a great example of what happens when design excellence meets digital strategy.”

About Luxe Landscape Design

Luxe Landscape Design is a Texas-based landscape design and installation company serving the Greater Austin area, including Liberty Hill, Georgetown, Lakeway, Cedar Park, and Dripping Springs. With more than 25 years of experience, the company offers comprehensive services, from custom landscape design and irrigation systems to installation and ongoing maintenance. Luxe is dedicated to helping clients create outdoor environments that are modern, sustainable, and built to last.

About Knapsack Creative

Knapsack Creative is the world's #1 Squarespace agency, specializing in premium websites and SEO for service-driven businesses. The agency has built over 1,000 custom websites for clients across industries including consulting, home services, health and wellness, and creative professions. By combining StoryBrand copywriting, SEO-driven structure, and conversion-focused design, Knapsack Creative helps brands build trust, attract qualified leads, and grow faster online.