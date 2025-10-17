403
Presidential Election In The Republic Of Seychelles (Statement By Press Secretary KITAMURA Toshihiro)
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Japan congratulates Mr. Patrick Herminie on his election as President of the Republic of Seychelles on October 12 (local time), following the announcement of the results of the presidential election which was held for the first time since October 2020 in the Republic of Seychelles. Japan expresses its respect for Seychelles' steady development under a stable democracy and hopes that the efforts towards the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources and the promotion of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region will be further advanced under the leadership of the new President. Looking ahead to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Seychelles next year, and taking into account the outcomes of TICAD 9 held in August this year, Japan will strengthen the good bilateral relations and further advance cooperation with Seychelles towards realizing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
