C2A Security Acquires Vigilant Ops, Creating A Global Market-Leading AI-Powered Product Security Powerhouse, Adding Tens Of Medtech, Telecom, And Defense Customers
The acquisition delivers faster compliance, stronger supply-chain security, and unparalleled MedTech expertise, while positioning C2A Security for accelerated global growth
JERUSALEM and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, the only context and AI-driven product security orchestration platform addressing the needs of software-defined products and cyber-physical systems, today announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh–based Vigilant Ops, a trailblazer in product security and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) automation for the healthcare and MedTech sectors. The deal, a first of its kind in the sector, positions C2A Security at the forefront of one of the most regulated and high-stakes industries, combining its AI-driven product security platform with Vigilant Ops' proven track record in helping global medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers safeguard patient safety, protect supply chains, and meet stringent regulatory mandates. The acquisition positions C2A Security as a multi-industry product security powerhouse with global scale.
Founded in 2019 and supporting tens of customers, including Fortune 500 healthcare organizations, such as Bayer and Ascensia, Vigilant Ops has become synonymous with SBOM transparency and FDA and EU MDR compliance readiness. By integrating these capabilities into C2A Security's product security orchestration platform, C2A Security now offers an even more powerful risk management and AI-SOAR (Security, Orchestration, Automation, and Response) Platform for organizations building and securing connected healthcare technologies.
"This is an exciting milestone for Vigilant Ops and our customers. C2A Security's comprehensive, AI-based platform and global reach will accelerate our shared vision of making product security accessible, scalable, and seamlessly embedded into the development process," said Ken Zalevsky, CEO of Vigilant Ops.
"As C2A Security grows its global footprint and support for software and AI-defined products in multiple markets, MedTech and defense are at a critical inflection point, with rising cyber threats and tightening regulatory demands," said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. "The acquisition of Vigilant Ops is a decisive step in expanding our presence in MedTech and other new sectors. We are committed to the healthcare sector and to giving innovators the tools, talent, and partnerships they need to deliver secure, compliant products at scale. And for investors, this expansion proves the scalability of our unified model across multiple industries."
Strategic Business Impact
