Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Selects Drilling Contractor For Canada's First Natural Hydrogen Well

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N), a Canadian exploration company, announced the selection of a premier Saskatchewan-based drilling contractor to execute Canada's first dedicated deep well targeting Natural Hydrogen at the Lawson target within the 200-km-long Genesis Trend. Drilling is expected to begin on or about Nov. 7, 2025, pending receipt of the Lawson well license. The operation will use a powerful tele-double rig with a 24-person crew working two 12-hour shifts over approximately three weeks. CEO Mansoor Jan said the collaboration marks a major milestone and a“big moment for our shareholders,” emphasizing the company's goal to pursue the world's first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery with a best-in-class team.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

About MiningNewsWire

