Inaugural 'Women's Executive Roundtable' Champions Workplace Wellness In Qatar


2025-10-17 02:45:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar British Business Forum (QBBF) recently held the inaugural 'Women's Executive Leadership Roundtable 2025' in Doha. Organised and hosted by Amanda Shaw, head of Office, and Charlotte Chambers, head of Marketing and Events, in partnership with practitioner Sharon Desouza, the event brought together female corporate leaders, senior executives, and business professionals from across Qatar to explore the vital role of workplace wellness as a core component of corporate culture.
The discussions focused on how leadership engagement can help create a more balanced, resilient, and productive workforce. As a certified practitioner in emotional freedom and stress management, Desouza guided participants through her 'Be Empowered' programme – a corporate well-being initiative designed to help professionals manage stress, regulate the nervous system, and cultivate healthier daily habits.
“The primary aim of this roundtable is to empower working professionals to achieve a better work–life balance and to enhance their overall well-being. Creating a happier and healthier workforce ultimately benefits both individuals and the organisations they represent,” said Desouza.
The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by Emma Higham, QBBF Committee board member and partner at Clyde & Co, with speakers Kate Jackson, principal of King's College Doha, and Emma Igelstrom, general manager at Artemex and former World Olympic swimmer.
“It was an inspiring and empowering session emphasising balance, purpose, and self-care in leadership. Sharon's authentic approach resonated deeply with us, strengthening both our professional network and collective well-being,” Jackson stated.
The attendees concluded the event by outlining actionable goals and strategies for integrating wellness practices into their organisations, reinforcing the message that leadership commitment is the single strongest predictor of a successful wellness culture. The inaugural roundtable marks the beginning of what QBBF hopes will become an annual forum, a dedicated platform for corporate leaders to convene, share best practices, and continue advancing workplace wellness in Qatar and beyond.

