Targeted Alpha Therapies Market To Grow At 44% CAGR Globally By 2030

The report reviews the global market for targeted alpha therapies (TAT) in cancer treatment. It examines key market trends, revenue data, and segmentation by cancer type. It also explores industry challenges, emerging technologies, and corporate ESG initatives.

Additionally, the report provides insights into the competitive landscape, including pipeline analysis and company profiles with financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Overall, it serves as a valuable resource for understanding the current dynamics and outlook of the TAT market.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Prevalence of Cancer: The global increase in cancer cases, driven by increasingly aging populations and lifestyle factors, is creating demand for more effective and targeted treatments like TAT, which can address cancers that are difficult to treat with conventional methods.

Demand for Precision Medicines: TAT aligns with the growing trend of precision medicine by delivering radiation directly to cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy tissue, making it ideal for personalized treatment strategies.

Unmet Treatment Need in Oncology: Many cancers still lack effective treatment options, especially in advanced stages. TAT offers a promising solution by providing high efficacy with fewer side effects, addressing critical gaps in current oncology care.

Increasing Strategic Initiatives: Pharmaceutical companies, governments, and research institutions are investing in TAT through partnerships, clinical trials, and regulatory support, accelerating its development and market growth.

New Targets and Combination Therapies: Ongoing research is expanding the use of TAT to new cancer types and exploring its combination with other therapies, enhancing its effectiveness and broadening its clinical applications.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $199.6 million Market size forecast $1.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 44% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Cancer Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Market Drivers

Interesting fact:

Until now there has been only one approved product in the market and even that drug did not attain blockbuster status, even though Bayer had the first mover advantage in the market.

It is only recently that established players have started focusing on the development of targeted alpha therapies for precision oncology and have entered the market through strategic initiatives such as licensing, collaboration, and acquisitions.

The pipeline analysis indicated the likelihood of approval and launch of two TAT products by the end of the forecast period. Of these two drugs, RYZ101 will receive approval for neuroendocrine tumors and FPI-2265 will receive approval for prostate cancer. Notably, beta emitting therapies available in the market from Novartis are approved for these indications only.

Emerging startups:



Ariceum Therapeutics GmbH

ARTBIO Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences Modulation Therapeutics

The report addresses the following questions:

The global market for targeted alpha therapies for cancer treatment was valued at $199.6 million in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% during the period of 2025 to 2030, reaching a value of $1.1 billion.

The global market's growth is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, unmet treatment needs for oncology, growing demand for precision medicine, and limitations associated with beta therapies.

The global market for targeted alpha therapies for cancer is restrained by factors such as manufacturing and supply chain issues associated with isotopes, dosimetry calculations, recoil effect, and regulatory hurdles.

The global market opportunities for growth include ongoing research for new targets and combination therapies.

The global market for targeted alpha therapies for cancer is segmented by cancer type.

The prostate cancer segment will be dominant through 2030.

North America holds the largest share of the market and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Currently the market is not segmented based on region, as only one product is available, with sales less than $300 million.

Market leaders include:



ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

ADVANCELL PTY LTD.

BAYER AG

CONVERGENT THERAPEUTICS INC.

FUSION PHARM

NOVARTIS AG

ORANO MED

PERSPECTIVE THERAPEUTICS

RADIOMEDIX INC. RAYZEBIO INC.

