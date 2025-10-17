Targeted Alpha Therapies Market To Grow At 44% CAGR Globally By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$199.6 million
|Market size forecast
|$1.1 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 44% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Cancer Type, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting fact:
- Until now there has been only one approved product in the market and even that drug did not attain blockbuster status, even though Bayer had the first mover advantage in the market.
- It is only recently that established players have started focusing on the development of targeted alpha therapies for precision oncology and have entered the market through strategic initiatives such as licensing, collaboration, and acquisitions.
- The pipeline analysis indicated the likelihood of approval and launch of two TAT products by the end of the forecast period. Of these two drugs, RYZ101 will receive approval for neuroendocrine tumors and FPI-2265 will receive approval for prostate cancer. Notably, beta emitting therapies available in the market from Novartis are approved for these indications only.
Emerging startups:
- Ariceum Therapeutics GmbH ARTBIO Inc. Cellectar Biosciences Modulation Therapeutics
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for targeted alpha therapies for cancer treatment was valued at $199.6 million in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% during the period of 2025 to 2030, reaching a value of $1.1 billion.
- The global market's growth is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, unmet treatment needs for oncology, growing demand for precision medicine, and limitations associated with beta therapies.
- The global market for targeted alpha therapies for cancer is restrained by factors such as manufacturing and supply chain issues associated with isotopes, dosimetry calculations, recoil effect, and regulatory hurdles.
- The global market opportunities for growth include ongoing research for new targets and combination therapies.
- The global market for targeted alpha therapies for cancer is segmented by cancer type.
- The prostate cancer segment will be dominant through 2030.
- North America holds the largest share of the market and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Currently the market is not segmented based on region, as only one product is available, with sales less than $300 million.
Market leaders include:
- ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ADVANCELL PTY LTD. BAYER AG CONVERGENT THERAPEUTICS INC. FUSION PHARM NOVARTIS AG ORANO MED PERSPECTIVE THERAPEUTICS RADIOMEDIX INC. RAYZEBIO INC.
Related reports:
Radiopharmaceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets: This report offers a detailed overview of the global radiopharmaceuticals market. It covers market segmentation by product, application, production method, and region, while examining key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also highlights competitive dynamics, emerging trends, and recent developments such as emerging technologies, acquisitions, and collaborations.
