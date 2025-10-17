A New Era In Mental Healthcare: How LG Is Empowering A Better Life For All

MENAFN - 3BL) Mental health is deeply personal, yet too often it is addressed in impersonal ways. At LG, where we embrace A Better Life for All, we believe technology should empower-not replace-the human relationships at the heart of healing.

Today, I am proud to spotlight ReliefAI Health Inc., the latest venture backed by LG NOVA, the LG North American Innovation Center. This newly-launched connected care company is designed to address some of the most urgent challenges in mental healthcare: high patient drop-out rates, low engagement, and the need for stronger communication between therapists and their clients. Through AI-powered tools and an innovative delivery model, ReliefAI Health is reimagining the care journey-not by replacing human connection, but by reinforcing it.

The statistics are sobering: 44% of patients drop out of therapy within the first four weeks. This is not just a healthcare failure-it's a human one. ReliefAI Health tackles this head-on by offering a HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) platform that integrates directly into outpatient clinics. This preserves and enhances the trusted relationship between therapist and client, rather than disrupt it.

The solution includes a patient-facing mobile app for mood tracking, voice journaling, and CBT goal-setting. Behind the scenes, an integrated provider dashboard enables therapists to monitor real-time trends and receive AI alerts, helping them intervene more proactively. The platform also introduces remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) services, allowing clinics to unlock new revenue streams while improving client retention.

Most importantly, ReliefAI Health doesn't work in isolation. It was developed in collaboration with startups in the LG NOVA ecosystem, including Canary Speech (voice AI for cognitive insights), VeeOne Health (virtual care management), and Contincare (continuity-focused behavioral health). Together, this collaborative network is creating a more personalized, data-driven, and outcomes-focused mental health experience.

This venture is just one pillar of LG's commitment to mental health and well-being. For instance, we've made significant strides in supporting student-athletes, a community often overlooked in mental health conversations. Our popular “Transparent Conversations” podcast series -hosted by Taylor Rooks and now streaming on LG Channels-amplifies real, unfiltered discussions about the pressures faced by student-athletes, featuring voices from Olympic champions to college coaches. This was part of our broader initiative this year around Student-Athlete Mental Health Week, which coincides with World Mental Health Day each October.

In partnership with the NCAA ® and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), LG has also supported the creation of the NAMI Mental Health College Guide for Educators and provided funding for NAMI On Campus programs-ensuring students have access to tools and communities that support their holistic well-being. All of these efforts build on our long-standing mental health legacy, including a five-year campaign that reached over 5.5 million young people across America with essential mental wellness skills.

LG's vision for A Better Life for All means championing mental wellness at every level: from the therapist's office to the dorm room, from the playing field to the living room. And with ReliefAI Health, we're pushing forward once again-bridging the gap between innovation and empathy.