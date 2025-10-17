MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kent, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENT, WA - October 17, 2025 - -

Attic Projects is aligning its services with Seattle's ambitious climate goals, as outlined in Executive Order 2025-04, by helping homeowners improve energy efficiency and move towards carbon neutrality. The company's high customer satisfaction is reflected in its 4.9-star rating from 659 Google reviews and a 4.9-star Yelp rating from 79 reviews's Climate Action Plan aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a focus on buildings, which account for approximately 40% of local emissions. Attic Projects contributes to these goals by upgrading attic insulation, which helps to improve home energy efficiency and indoor air Lebeau, CEO of Attic Projects, stated, "Seattle residents are increasingly looking for ways to make their homes more energy-efficient. Our services are designed to help them achieve this by providing effective insulation solutions. We are committed to quality, professionalism, and helping our community address climate challenges by making homes more efficient and resilient."

Attic Projects has received positive feedback from customers across multiple platforms. Customers often highlight the company's professionalism, clear communication, and detailed inspections, which are supported by photographic documentation. The company provides transparent estimates and a 15-year workmanship Projects utilizes in-house teams for all projects to ensure consistent quality control and accountability.

Proper insulation is a key factor in reducing a home's energy consumption. Attic Projects installs cellulose, fiberglass, and foam insulation that meet or exceed Seattle's R-38 building code requirements, which helps to reduce heat loss in the winter and heat gain in the summer. These improvements can lead to lower heating and cooling costs for homeowners and support Seattle's goal of achieving net carbon neutrality by 2050."Our approach is tailored to Seattle's climate," Brian Lebeau explained. "We provide solutions designed to reduce moisture-related damage, mold growth, and pest infestations, which are common in our region. This not only improves energy performance but also contributes to a safer and more comfortable living environment."

Seattle's climate strategy includes the "One Seattle Climate Justice Agenda," which aims to ensure that the benefits of climate action are shared equitably. Attic Projects supports this vision by helping residents in various communities reduce their energy bills and the health risks associated with poor indoor air quality. The company also works with utility rebate programs and offers financing options to make insulation upgrades more accessible. Furthermore, Attic Projects is contributing to the local green economy by creating skilled jobs in the sustainable building sector. The company is helping to build a resilient workforce prepared to meet the growing demand for building decarbonization.

In addition to insulation, Attic Projects offers a range of services for attic and crawl space care, including rodent proofing, mold remediation, vapor barrier installation, sanitation, and ventilation upgrades. These services are designed to prolong the lifespan of buildings and improve indoor air quality, aligning with Seattle's adaptation and resilience homes in Seattle were not originally designed to meet today's climate challenges. Attic Projects helps to address this by providing expert inspections and tailored solutions to ensure that attics and crawl spaces meet modern standards for efficiency, health, and durability.

As Seattle continues to update its Climate Action Plan with new milestones and expanded community engagement through 2026, Attic Projects remains committed to partnering with residents, government agencies, and utilities to support the city's vision for a greener, healthier homeowners seeking to boost their home's energy efficiency, Attic Projects offers a range of attic and crawl space solutions.

