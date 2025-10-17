Huumans Pledges A Year Of Free Payroll To Help Grow Canadian Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Canadian fintech startup Huumans is giving small business owners across the country something they rarely get: a break.In honour of Small Business Month, Huumans today announced Payroll Relief 2025, a national initiative offering one full year of payroll services completely free to eligible Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The program covers everything from CRA remittances and T4 filings to employee payments and year-end reports, allowing entrepreneurs to reclaim their time and their peace of mind during one of the toughest economic climates in years.

“For small business owners, every month feels like your final 30 days,” says Maher Jaber, CEO of Huumans.“Missing a payroll deadline or a tax filing can threaten your company's survival. We built Huumans because no founder should lose sleep over paying their people.”

The True Cost of Payroll for Canadian SMBs

Running payroll in Canada isn't just time-consuming; it's expensive. A small company with five employees can spend up to $1,500 per year with traditional providers when accounting for base fees, per-employee charges, compliance costs, and accounting oversight. Beyond dollars, the average founder or manager loses at least 144 hours per year managing payroll. That's almost a full workweek spent on spreadsheets, forms, and corrections instead of growth.

Payroll Relief 2025 gives that time back. Qualified businesses receive a full year of payroll free, including T4 filings, CRA submissions, and access to Roy AI CFO, Huumans' built-in financial intelligence platform.

What's Included

. One year of payroll free of charge (up to five employees; includes CRA filings and T4s)

. Roy AI CFO for real-time insights and cash-flow support

. Transparent pricing beyond the free year

. Priority onboarding before January 2026

. Canadian-based customer support

Why Now

Small Business Month is both a celebration and a reality check. Canadian entrepreneurs are navigating rising costs, labour shortages, and unpredictable markets. Huumans Payroll Relief initiative provides meaningful relief right when it's needed most, before the year-end rush and CRA deadlines hit.

“We know what it's like to operate on the edge,” says Jaber.“This initiative is about real relief. It's about helping Canadian businesses stabilize and move into 2026 stronger.”

A Call to Canada's Advisors

Huumans is also opening applications for its Founding Partner Cohort for accountants and bookkeepers. Partner firms will receive free firm payroll for one year and can extend the same offer to their clients (up to five employees per business). They also gain access to the Advisor Portal, Roy AI insights, and exclusive collaboration opportunities through the Huumans Being Network, a new community for Canadian financial professionals championing innovation and client success.

“Accountants and bookkeepers are the backbone of Canadian small businesses,” says Kyle Stinson, Head of Partnerships at Huumans.“We're giving them tools that make them indispensable in a changing economy.”

Availability

Payroll Relief 2025 launches across Canada on October 15. Limited onboarding slots are available before the new year.

About Huumans

Huumans is a proudly Canadian financial technology company dedicated to helping small businesses take control of their finances with clarity and confidence. By combining AI-powered financial insights with human-first service, Huumans simplifies payroll, cashflow, budgeting, and compliance for entrepreneurs who want less stress and more time to focus on growth. Powered by Roy AI CFO, Huumans offers a full financial operating system designed to make Canadian business ownership simpler, smarter, and more sustainable. Headquartered in Calgary, Huumans proudly serves entrepreneurs from coast to coast, championing the growth of Canada's small business community.

About Small Business Month in Canada

Small Business Month, celebrated each October, honours the entrepreneurs who form the backbone of Canada's economy. According to Statistics Canada, small and medium-sized enterprises employ more than 10 million Canadians and represent 98 percent of all businesses nationwide. Throughout the month, initiatives like Huumans Payroll Relief 2025 highlight the resilience and creativity that define Canadian entrepreneurship.

