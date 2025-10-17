M2 Compliance Announces Platinum Sponsorship Of LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference

Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance (M2), a leading SEC filing agency and provider of regulatory compliance solutions, is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XIX, taking place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The LD Micro Main Event is a premier investor conference showcasing public company executives from diverse sectors and geographies. M2's sponsorship underscores its commitment to innovation in EDGAR filing services, and XBRL reporting.

Driving Innovation and EDGAR Next Implementation

M2 continues to lead issuers throughout every stage of the EDGAR Next implementation mandate, supporting issuers through the inline XBRL expansion, and the latest 2025 taxonomy updates, including Exhibit 107 fee table requirements.

With over 350,000 SEC filings, M2 leverages automated filing technology, structured validation, and secure credential management to streamline and enhance the regulatory reporting process. M2's centralized operations ensure 24/7 support, version control, and impeccable accuracy for clients worldwide.

Meet the M2 Team and Learn About Our UNLIMITED SEC Filings Program

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit M2 Compliance's booth to learn more about its industry-changing UNLIMITED SEC Filings program, which offers fixed-rate pricing, unparalleled service, and comprehensive compliance support for public companies.

Enjoy complimentary Garrett's Popcorn while discovering how M2's technology-driven approach is transforming the future of regulatory filings.

For full event details, visit .

About M2 Compliance

With over 15 years of industry experience, M2 Compliance is the 4th largest SEC filing agency globally, serving more than 2,000 issuers. A recognized leader in IPO transactions, M2 pioneered the fixed-rate UNLIMITED SEC Filings program.

M2's commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and unparalleled service has made them the most disruptive and service-driven firm in the industry supporting clients around the clock.

Media Contact:



M2 Compliance, LLC

M2 Compliance LLC

501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

(754) 243-5120

...



