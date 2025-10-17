Karli K Counseling Announces Professional Sex Therapy And Relationship Counseling Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saint Petersburg, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. PETERSBURG, FL - October 17, 2025 - -

Karli K Counseling, a private practice founded by AASECT Certified Sex Therapist Karli Kucko, today announced its continued availability of professional counseling services across Florida and Texas. The practice, originally rooted in St. Petersburg, is now extending online access to Tampa, Miami, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

This development reflects a growing need for inclusive, evidence-based therapy that addresses intimacy, communication, and relational challenges. Many individuals and couples encounter difficulties such as low desire, mismatched levels of intimacy, performance concerns, and painful sexual experiences. By continuing to make services accessible in metropolitan areas, Karli K Counseling ensures professional support reaches diverse populations across both states.







Karli Kucko brings a background that combines rigorous training with practical expertise. As an AASECT Certified Sex Therapist, she has completed advanced education through the Sexual Health Alliance, one of the most progressive training programs in the field. Her work is also informed by training in the Gottman Method for couples therapy, and EMDR, an evidence-based therapeutic approach that helps individuals process trauma. This combination allows her to integrate relational, emotional, and psychological perspectives into her counseling sessions.

The ongoing availability of services in Tampa, Miami, Austin, Dallas, and Houston addresses a significant gap in access to professional sex therapy. These cities are home to diverse communities where residents often face cultural, relational, and emotional barriers to seeking help. Karli K Counseling provides a sex-positive, trauma-informed, and affirming environment where clients can address sensitive issues without judgment.

"Many people struggle in silence with concerns that impact intimacy, communication, or self-confidence," said Karli Kucko, founder of Karli K Counseling. "By expanding services into new locations, my hope is to create greater access to therapy that is inclusive, evidence-based, and culturally sensitive. Everyone deserves a safe space to explore these challenges and move toward healthier, more fulfilling relationships."

The practice emphasizes accessibility through online therapy, which has become increasingly important for individuals and couples balancing busy schedules or preferring privacy. This model ensures that clients in both Florida and Texas can connect with a licensed professional from the security of their homes while still benefiting from personalized care. Online sessions are delivered with the same confidentiality and professionalism as in-person counseling, making therapy both practical and approachable.

Karli K Counseling is distinguished by its inclusive approach, serving clients from diverse backgrounds and identities. The practice is affirming of LGBTQ+ individuals, polyamorous relationships, and those within kink communities. This emphasis on cultural fluency and respect ensures that clients feel seen and understood, a factor often missing in more traditional therapy settings.

The services offered include couples therapy for desire discrepancy, therapy for men with erection, orgasm, or performance concerns, therapy for women experiencing painful sex or sexual dysfunction, therapy for low libido, and general sex therapy. Each service is tailored to the needs of the client, ensuring that therapy is collaborative and client-directed. By combining professional expertise with a non-judgmental, compassionate approach, Karli K Counseling aims to reduce shame and help clients rediscover connection and confidence.

The decision to continue serving major metropolitan areas also reflects the broader cultural shift toward greater awareness of sexual health and relationship well-being. Communities in Florida and Texas represent diverse populations, each with unique cultural perspectives on intimacy and relationships. Providing therapy that is not only evidence-based but also culturally responsive is central to the mission of Karli K Counseling.

In addition to clinical expertise, Karli Kucko's personal experience as both a client and practitioner of sex therapy informs her empathetic approach. This perspective allows her to connect with clients in a way that feels both professional and relatable. Many clients report that her combination of knowledge and lived experience creates an environment where difficult conversations feel more approachable.

This ongoing commitment also highlights the importance of normalizing therapy for sexual health. Research shows that addressing issues such as low libido, performance anxiety, or painful intimacy within a therapeutic setting can significantly improve relationship satisfaction and personal well-being. By providing structured, evidence-based care, Karli K Counseling contributes to breaking down the stigma often associated with seeking help for these concerns.

Residents of St. Petersburg, Tampa, Miami, Austin, Dallas, and Houston now have greater access to professional therapy that is designed to meet their specific needs. With the availability of online sessions, geography no longer presents a barrier to receiving specialized care. This ensures that individuals and couples across both states can engage in therapy that respects their identities, honors their experiences, and supports their growth.

Karli K Counseling remains committed to offering therapy that blends professional rigor with compassion, inclusivity, and respect. With continued accessibility across Florida and Texas, the practice continues its mission of helping people move from shame and disconnection toward intimacy, clarity, and confidence.

Karli K Counseling, founded by AASECT Certified Sex Therapist Karli Kucko, provides sex therapy and relationship counseling for individuals and couples. With training in EMDR and the Gottman Method, the practice specializes in addressing desire discrepancies, performance concerns, sexual dysfunction, low libido, and intimacy challenges. The practice serves clients in Florida and Texas through secure online sessions that are trauma-informed, sex-positive, and inclusive.

For more details about the services offered by Karli K Counseling, LLC, please visit the official Karli K Counseling website.

###

For more information about Karli K Counseling, contact the company here:

Karli K Counseling, LLC

Karli Kucko

(813) 252-0656

...

St Petersburg, Florida

CONTACT: Karli Kucko