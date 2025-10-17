MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should municipalities and organizations consider when selecting a potable tank for long-term water safety? A HelloNation article explores this question in detail, drawing on the expertise of Water Storage Expert Dustin Dowdy of Southeastern Tank in Lebanon, Tennessee. In a HelloNation article, Dowdy discusses how careful evaluation of certifications, coatings, mixing systems, and maintenance practices ensures safe, high-quality drinking water for years to come.

According to the HelloNation feature, the first factor every decision-maker should confirm is NSF/ANSI 61 certification. This certification verifies that materials used in a potable tank do not leach harmful substances into the water. Dowdy notes that any reputable potable tank supplier should have this documentation ready to share. If a supplier hesitates to provide it, it may indicate a lack of transparency or compliance. This standard acts as the foundation of trust in water storage safety and should never be overlooked.

Beyond certification, internal coating specifications are equally vital. The HelloNation article emphasizes that a potable tank's coating serves a dual purpose: it protects both the tank structure and the stored water. Coatings designed for drinking water applications prevent corrosion and bacterial growth, which are among the main causes of long-term water system issues. Dowdy explains that a dependable supplier should always disclose full details about coating materials, how they are applied, and how long they are expected to last. These technical details are part of understanding how the tank will perform over time.

The HelloNation feature also highlights the importance of mixing strategy. Inadequate mixing can lead to water stagnation and temperature differences inside the tank, which reduce disinfectant effectiveness and affect overall water quality. Dowdy explains that a reliable potable tank supplier will clearly outline whether their systems use mechanical mixers, passive circulation, or engineered design features to maintain uniformity. Effective mixing supports consistent chemical balance from top to bottom, ensuring that the stored water remains safe and fresh.

A strong potable tank program does not end once the tank is installed. As noted in the HelloNation article, long-term safety depends on inspection, maintenance, and service planning. Dowdy stresses that every tank should come with a detailed tank maintenance plan. Scheduled inspections help identify early signs of coating wear, corrosion, or hardware issues. A supplier that provides life cycle guidance and re-coating services demonstrates a commitment to protecting both infrastructure and public health. These steps are part of a responsible, long-term approach to potable water storage.

The article also explores life cycle analysis, which assesses how a tank performs over decades, not just at the point of purchase. Dowdy shares that the most cost-effective tank is often not the cheapest one but the one that delivers dependable performance with minimal downtime. A high-quality potable tank supplier should provide clients with projections for long-term costs, including coating renewals, inspections, and component replacements. This forward-looking approach helps organizations budget effectively while avoiding unexpected maintenance expenses.

Dowdy also emphasizes that experience matters. Providers specializing in potable water applications are more familiar with local water chemistry, environmental factors, and regulatory standards. This knowledge allows them to recommend tank materials and coatings that perform best in specific conditions. A seasoned supplier will have a proven record of successful installations and satisfied clients, which serves as a reliable indicator of performance and support quality.

The HelloNation article advises clients to review proposal documents closely. A professional potable tank supplier will provide clear technical data, including certification records, coating test results, and structural details. This level of documentation shows attention to detail and a commitment to safety. Dowdy points out that proposals lacking this information may hide potential quality risks. Transparency in these materials gives clients confidence that every part of the system meets established safety and durability standards.

Construction methods also vary, and each has its own strengths. The HelloNation article explains that bolted steel, welded steel, and composite tanks can all serve as effective potable water storage solutions depending on the project's size, climate, and operational needs. Dowdy recommends working with a supplier who evaluates these variables before making a recommendation. The right construction type should reflect not only engineering standards but also environmental and logistical realities.

Warranties and post-installation service further distinguish a trustworthy supplier. Dowdy emphasizes that potable water storage should be treated as a long-term partnership rather than a one-time sale. Regular inspection programs, coating reapplications, and repair services extend a tank's usable life and prevent costly breakdowns. These services ensure that tanks remain compliant with health regulations and continue to provide reliable water safety for their communities.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article concludes that a potable tank supplier should act as a partner in public water protection. Every detail-from NSF/ANSI 61 certification and internal coating specifications to mixing systems and tank maintenance-plays a critical role in long-term water quality. Selecting a supplier who values transparency, engineering integrity, and client support leads to safer, more sustainable potable water storage systems for decades to come.

