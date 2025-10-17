Discharged From Hospital, Durgapur Rape Survivor To Stay In State Till Probe On
However, she would have to present in Durgapur for a few days for the ongoing investigation in the matter.
It is not yet sure whether she would be staying at the hostel of the medical college or at any rented accommodation in Durgapur.
On Thursday, the father of the victim said that he would soon return to Odisha along with his daughter and will never return to West Bengal.
He added that he has requested the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to arrange for the admission of her daughter at any medical college in Odisha and the latter has also assured of all cooperation in the matter.
On Friday, a team of forensic experts again went to the forested area where the reported rape took place on the night of October 10.
However, sources in the state police said that a detailed investigation is still underway to find out whether the matter was a case of rape.
Six persons, including a student of the same college, have been arrested in connection with the matter.
The police have found a lot of contradictions in the statements of the male friend of the victim.
A controversy erupted after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised women not to step out at night while giving her reaction on the Durgapur rape incident.
She also had claimed that the victim stepped out of the college campus at 12:30 a.m. whereas the college authorities claimed that the victim left the college more than four hours earlier at 8 p.m. on October 10.
