Flywire To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results On November 4, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that its third-quarter financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Flywire will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter financial results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Cosmin Pitigoi, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from Flywire's investor relations website at . A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-generation payments platform, and vertical-specific software to deliver the most complex and critical payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Masha Kahn

...

Media:

Sarah King

...

Flywire supports over 4,800 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, with global offices. For more information, visit