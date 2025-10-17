Deadline Alert: V.F. Corporation (VFC) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit
What Happened?
On May 21, 2025, VFC released its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing a significant decline in the growth trajectory of the Vans brand, climbing to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, compared to an 8% loss in the previous quarter. The Company noted that the decline would continue through the next quarter and stated that the poor results were“a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses” and“an additional set of deliberate actions” already in-place but previously unannounced.
On this news, VFC's stock price fell $2.28, or 15.8%, to close at $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory which were neither contemplated nor cautioned by Defendants comments on Reinvent or the Vans turnaround progress, specifically; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired VFC securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 12, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:
Charles Linehan, Esq.,
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,
Los Angeles California 90067
Email: ...
Telephone: 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free: 888-773-9224
Visit our website at .
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
