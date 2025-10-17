LANG REALTY's SHELDON JAFFEE CLOSES $22 MILLION GULFSTREAM OCEANFRONT ESTATE SALE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lang Realty proudly announces that Sheldon Jaffee, a seasoned luxury real estate advisor with more than 40 years of experience, has represented the buyer in the $22 million sale of a magnificent Gulfstream oceanfront estate. The property, originally listed at $25.2 million, features 100 feet of direct ocean frontage and stands as one of the most significant luxury sales in Palm Beach County this year.

The transaction, executed on August 12 and closed on September 12, exemplifies Jaffee's ability to seamlessly guide clients through the complexities of international real estate. The seller was from Europe, the financial advisor was based in London, and legal counsel operated from Miami - requiring meticulous coordination across borders and time zones.

“This sale was a true testament to Sheldon's global reach and sophisticated approach to luxury real estate,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“Few agents have the breadth of knowledge, discretion, and strategic skill to navigate such a multi-layered international transaction with this level of precision.”

Trusted Advisor in the Luxury Waterfront Market

Known for his bespoke, concierge-level service and steadfast negotiation skills, Jaffee is part of an elite group of agents who thrive in high-stakes, high-value markets. His decades of experience in the oceanfront and luxury waterfront sector have earned him the reputation as a trusted advisor who consistently protects his clients' interests while exceeding expectations.

“Because of the complexity of this sale, I knew I needed someone who could manage every detail without disruption,” shared the client.“Sheldon made the process seamless, timely, and hassle-free. His experience gave me complete confidence.”

A Reputation Beyond South Florida

While based in Boca Raton, Jaffee covers all of South Florida and his reach extends nationally and internationally, serving clients from California to the Northeast, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. His passion for delivering results and his ability to provide peace of mind to high-net-worth buyers and sellers set him apart in today's globalized luxury marketplace.

For Jaffee, negotiating multimillion-dollar sales is second nature - an instinct honed over decades of representing discerning clientele in South Florida's most exclusive communities.

About Lang Realty

Since 1989, Lang Realty has been a leading force in South Florida luxury real estate, with more than 300 agents specializing in premier markets including Boca Raton, Delray, Highland Beach, Gulfstream, Ocean Ridge, and Jupiter. Recognized for its personalized service and deep community roots, Lang Realty continues to set standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information, contact Sheldon Jaffee at or call (561) 395-8244.