Robotics In Drug Discovery Market Trends And Growth Outlook By Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotics in drug discovery market
Adoption of robotics in drug discovery is rapidly increasing, with systems playing a key role in high-throughput screening, sample handling, and precise data collection, significantly reducing human error. The integration of AI and machine learning further enhances efficiency, enabling faster, more cost-effective drug development. Rising demand for innovative and streamlined research solutions is driving substantial investments, expanding the presence of robotic technologies across laboratories and industrial research facilities.
Key Takeaways
- North America dominated the robotics in drug discovery market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By type, the traditional robots segment dominated the market. By type, the collaborative robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. By component type, the hardware segment held the largest market share. By component type, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. By robot type, the autonomous segment led the market in 2024. By end user, the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment held the major market share in 2024. By end user, the research laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
Market Overview & Potential
The robotics in drug discovery market is poised for robust growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by rapid advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and high-throughput screening technologies. The robotics in drug discovery market is rapidly growing as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly adopt automation
What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Robotics in Drug Discovery Market?
The primary drivers of the robotics in drug discovery market include the rising demand for automation to boost efficiency and cut costs, the requirement for higher-throughput screening to speed up drug development, and the growing use of AI and machine learning integrated with robotic systems to fast-track research and enhance precision. These elements contribute to more rapid, accurate, and cost-effective drug development, particularly in tasks such as sample preparation, handling, and analysis. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting robotics
What Are the Growing Trends Associated with Robotics in the Drug Discovery Market?
AI and machine learning:
- AI and machine learning are being integrated with robotics to accelerate processes like target identification, compound screening, and drug optimisation.
Collaborative robots (cobots):
- The adoption of cobots is increasing, as they are designed to work safely alongside humans in shared spaces, enhancing manufacturing processes without compromising safety.
Reduced human contact:
- Robotics reduce human interaction in certain processes, minimising the risk of contamination and human error in sensitive tasks.
Cloud integration:
- Linking robotics with cloud-based systems allows for real-time data analysis and collaboration, speeding up the discovery process globally.
What Is the Growing Challenge in the Robotics in Drug Discovery Market?
Robotics in the drug discovery sector encounters several major obstacles, such as high startup costs, intricate regulatory requirements, the necessity for specialised skills, and resistance from traditional methods. Although robots provide notable advantages in speed, accuracy, and efficiency, these challenges can limit their adoption, especially among smaller pharmaceutical firms. The lack of consistent, high-quality data across the industry also hampers the development and training of robust AI models. Collectively, these issues restrict market growth.
Regional Analysis
How Did North America Dominate the Robotics in Drug Discovery Market in 2024?North America dominated the robotics in drug discovery market in 2024. North America leads the robotics in drug discovery market due to advanced pharmaceutical infrastructure, early adoption of laboratory automation
What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Robotics in Drug Discovery Market In 2024?
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in robotic adoption across pharmaceutical research, driven by expanding biotech sectors in China, India, and Japan. Increasing automation in drug screening, rising clinical research activities, and government support for innovation are key factors fueling market demand across regional pharmaceutical laboratories and institutes.
Segmental Insights
By Type,
The traditional robots segment dominated the market. Traditional robotic systems continue to play a vital role in drug discovery
The collaborative robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Collaborative robots (cobots) are gaining traction in drug discovery for their flexibility and ability to safely work alongside humans. These robots streamline complex workflows such as sample testing and compound mixing. Their ease of programming and compact design make them ideal for dynamic research environments with evolving automation needs.
By Component Type,The hardware segment held the largest market share. Hardware components form the foundation of robotic systems used in drug discovery, including robotic arms
The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Software solutions drive the intelligence of robotic drug discovery platforms, enabling workflow scheduling, data analysis, and process optimization. AI-powered algorithms allow adaptive learning for faster target validation and compound screening. Integration with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) ensures seamless data tracking and improved reproducibility in automated drug research.
By Robot Type,
The autonomous segment led the market in 2024. Autonomous robots are revolutionizing drug discovery by performing experiments and analyses without human intervention. These robots combine AI, vision systems, and machine learning to handle complex decision-making processes. They optimize compound screening speed, minimize errors, and support 24/7 operations, significantly accelerating the drug development pipeline in modern laboratories.
By End User,
The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment held the major market share in 2024. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies
The research laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Research laboratories increasingly adopt robotic systems to achieve reproducibility, precision, and efficiency in experimental workflows. These facilities leverage robotics for genetic analysis, target validation, and chemical synthesis. The growing focus on collaborative robotics and AI-enhanced automation supports faster discoveries and innovation within academic and contract research environments.
Recent Developments
- In March 2024, Olis Robotics partnered with Kawasaki Robotics Inc. to enhance robot performance and minimise downtime. This collaboration allows users to quickly restart production, cut troubleshooting and maintenance costs by up to 90%, and access expert support efficiently. Through a secure on-site device, Olis users can directly connect to their robots for streamlined diagnostics and faster issue resolution.
Robotics in Drug Discovery Market Key Players List
- FANUC ABB Ltd Intuitive surgical KUKA Smith& Nephew Stryker Yaskawa Electric Omron Adept Zimmer Biomet Denso Abbott Kawasaki
Segments Covered in The Report
By Type
- Traditional Robots Collaborative Robots
By End User
- Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies Research Laboratories
By Component Type
- Hardware Software Service
By Robot Type
- Autonomous Semi-Autonomous
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
