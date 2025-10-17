Dr. Alyssa Dweck Shares Menopause Insights And Solutions On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Hot Flashes to Brain Fog: Menopause and Perimenopause Symptoms Explained-and What You Can Do

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Menopause Awareness Month. Nearly half the population will go through it, yet menopause remains one of the most under-discussed health stages for women. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Bonafide Health and D S Simon Media, Dr. Alyssa Dweck, Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health and a Menopause Society-Certified Practitioner shared practical guidance on navigating perimenopause and menopause with confidence, including safe, hormone-free solutions for symptom relief.

The newly released 2025 Bonafide State of Menopause Survey, which included 2,040 U.S. women ages 40–64, finds that perimenopause remains one of the most misunderstood and disruptive health transitions. More than half of women (59%) said they didn't know about perimenopause until they were already experiencing it, while 71% reported being unprepared for how much symptoms impacted their daily lives - an 8-point increase since 2023.

Younger women, particularly those aged 40–49, are feeling the strain most. Nearly half (47%) report feeling generally negative about going through menopause, and many describe themselves as“surviving, not thriving.” While awareness and product availability have surged, confusion persists - especially around treatment options and reliable sources of information.

“My message to women is simple: ask questions, track your symptoms, and find a healthcare provider who listens,” said Dr. Alyssa Dweck.“With the right information and support, you can absolutely take back control and feel like yourself again.”

To help close this gap, Bonafide Health recently expanded to retail for the first time, launching four of its leading products in more than 1,800 Target stores nationwide and on Target. This major step brings trusted, clinically studied, hormone-free menopause solutions directly to consumers where they shop every day.

Among the new retail offerings is ThermellaTM, a hormone-free, prescription-free supplement and the first NK3R blocker available at retail to relieve hot flashes and night sweats that often begin during perimenopause. Also now available is Revaree®, a vaginal insert with hyaluronic acid that provides deep, lasting moisture - a hormone-free option for women seeking relief from dryness and discomfort.

Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG, MSCP, is the Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health, LLC. She is a practicing gynecologist at Well by Messer in New York City, provides care to women of all ages and has delivered thousands of babies. Dr. Dweck is a Menopause Society Certified Provider and has a special interest and expertise in female sexual health and medical sex therapy. Dr Dweck has been voted“Top Doctor” in New York Magazine and Westchester Magazine.

