NCMS Report Explores How AI And ML Can Expand Predictive Maintenance Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) announces the publication of a new Technology Brief that demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being used to supersize the benefits of predictive maintenance.

NCMS has been at the forefront of advancing predictive maintenance by leading many technology development initiatives that have brought together experts from industry, academia, and government. With this second in a series of four technology briefs on predictive maintenance, NCMS:



explains how companies looking to get started with integrating AI and ML for predictive maintenance can begin reviews recent NCMS projects that have successfully integrated AI and ML into predictive maintenance processes



Predictive maintenance utilizes continuous monitoring and data analytics to identify optimal maintenance interventions, reducing costly unplanned downtime and asset failures. ML, a branch of artificial intelligence, uses algorithms to analyze large amounts of data from sensors on assets and equipment, identifying patterns and trends that enhance data-driven decision-making. The use of ML algorithms in predictive maintenance software helps organizations resolve maintenance issues quickly, improve asset availability, increase production output, reduce unscheduled downtime, and lower operating and maintenance costs.

Readers will learn about two recent NCMS initiatives:



The first developed a predictive maintenance software program that integrates all repair data on a fleet of F-35s overseen by the US military's F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and utilizes ML algorithms to forecast asset failures, optimize maintenance and repair solutions, and seek to avoid unnecessary procedures. The second created an AI-fueled software program-Predictive Asset Readiness-that dynamically assesses data analytics and predictions for four major weapons systems' future conditions to proactively initiate corrective actions and optimize maintenance sequences.



For more details, read the Technology Brief: Integrating AI and ML for Predictive Maintenance Advantages.

