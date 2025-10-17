Heritage Grocers Group And Cardenas Markets Host 21St Annual Cardenas Markets Foundation Golf Tournament

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual event raises over $1 million in scholarship funds for local students, with $100,000 contribution from Supervisor Curt Hagman and support from Vendor Community

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), one of the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailers in the country is pleased to announce that Cardenas Markets, in conjunction with the Cardenas Markets Foundation welcomed guests to the 21st Annual Golf Tournament on September 16th at the breathtaking Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach.









This event brought together vendor partners, community leaders, and supporters to raise scholarship funds for students in the communities served by Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

Founded by Jesus Cardenas, the visionary behind Cardenas Markets, the tournament began as a heartfelt initiative to give back to the community. Today, it stands as a powerful tradition that honors his legacy and continues to grow in impact and reach.

This year's tournament was a huge success, raising over $900k to support scholarships for local students. The Foundation was especially honored to recognize San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, whose generous contribution of $100,000 will directly support students pursuing higher education in San Bernardino County's District 4. His commitment to education and community empowerment exemplifies the spirit of this event, and with such contribution, this year's fundraising efforts towards education reached over $1 Million.





“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our community partners and participants,” said Adam Salgado, President of the Cardenas Markets Foundation.“Their generosity helps open doors for local students, making higher education more accessible and empowering them to pursue their dreams.”

The tournament also marked the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich culture and heritage that defines the communities served by the Foundation.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this release are available at