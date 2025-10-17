Altamirano PLLC Issues Notice To Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) Investors On Recovery Options
IHC, an Arizona-based alternative investment sponsor, has suspended all investment offerings and investor distributions while undergoing a review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to public filings, IHC and its affiliates have sponsored a series of Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and other real estate investment programs that collectively sought to raise more than $1.06 billion from investors. The firm's offerings were distributed through various broker-dealers and financial advisors.
On September 5, 2025, a complaint (Case No. 25VECV05053) was filed in California Superior Court against IHC and its CEO, alleging default under a promissory note and misrepresentations concerning the company's financial condition.
Securities attorney Jorge Altamirano commented,“Investors rely on their financial advisors and brokerage firms to conduct proper due diligence and to recommend only those investments that are consistent with their financial goals and risk tolerance. Our investigation is focused on helping investors understand their options for recovery if those duties were not met.”
Altamirano PLLC is reviewing potential claims on behalf of investors in IHC-sponsored offerings and evaluating recovery options through FINRA arbitration. The firm represents investors nationwide in cases involving unsuitable investment recommendations, inadequate due diligence, misrepresentation of risks, and other securities law violations.
Jorge Altamirano
Principal
Altamirano PLLC
One World Trade Center
85th Floor, Suite 51
New York, NY 10007
(212) 220-6556
