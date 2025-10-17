Automotive XR Industry Report 2025, With Case Studies Of AI Memory Function For Vehicle Location, And XR Integrated Payment Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the burgeoning field of automotive XR technology with the Automotive XR Industry Report 2025. Gain insights into key trends, AI integration, OEM strategies, and the latest XR applications in enhancing mobility experiences. Discover how XR is redefining user engagement and driving industry growth.

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive XR Industry Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Automotive XR Industry Report, 2025, delves into the promising world of automotive Extended Reality (XR) applications. It offers a detailed analysis of the XR industry, examining key technological elements and optical display solutions. This report provides insights into both Chinese and international suppliers' latest products and software solutions. It also includes an in-depth look at Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their strategic XR layouts, patents, and emerging products. Trends in the development of automotive XR are further explored, highlighting market dynamics driving this transformative technology.

XR Devices and AI: Enhancing User Mobility

The integration of XR devices with AI foundation models is revolutionizing the automotive sector by significantly improving the user mobility experience. With AI memory functions, XR devices can accurately record vehicle parking locations using image recognition technology, assisting users in complex parking environments. XR devices also feature offline payment functions, contributing to the evolution of automotive ecosystems. This technology enables seamless integration of essential mobility scenarios like parking fee payment and refueling, potentially extending to areas such as subscription services and online shopping in the future, creating intelligent, efficient in-vehicle experiences.

Case Study: AI Memory Function for Vehicle Location

In April 2024, Ray-Ban Meta launched the new Meta AI foundation model, unveiling enhanced AI interaction capabilities. The AI memory function allows users to capture parking spot photos using voice commands or a button on the glasses. Images are stored and automatically synced to the user's phone, where AI recognition extracts and saves information like parking spot numbers. Users can easily inquire for information via voice commands, while the Meta View app provides photo access.

Case Study: XR Integrated Payment Solutions

Rokid Glasses has introduced an innovative AR glasses payment function with Alipay's 'AI Life Assistant' Zhi Xiao Bao, utilizing voiceprint recognition for identity verification. This enables users to complete payments, such as ride hailing or food ordering, through simple voice commands without manual operations. Similarly, Meizu's StarV Air2 smart glasses offer an offline payment function, allowing users to transact effortlessly via voice assistants, eliminating the need for additional devices.

Expanding Application Scenarios with Vehicle Integration

XR technology is increasingly being integrated with vehicle software and hardware. By merging with vehicle hardware devices and software systems, XR technology expands application scenarios such as in-cabin entertainment, navigation and driving assistance, and seamless information flow between mobile and in-vehicle devices.

OEMs Embrace XR Technology to Capture New Market Growth

Despite significant potential, automotive XR technology remains in its early stages, with challenges like cost and user acceptance. OEMs are actively investing in this field, patenting new technologies, and recruiting for AI/VR expertise. In 2025, companies like GAC, FAW, Great Wall, and Zeekr have revealed XR-related patents, demonstrating growing confidence in XR's impact on the automotive industry.

As XR technology matures, costs decline, and user demand for smart mobility grows, it is poised to be a pivotal driver of transformation in the automotive sector, opening new growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Automotive XR and Market Trends



Classification and Definition of XR

Summary of Mainstream Core Computing Chips for XR

Summary of Key XR Technologies

Comparison between VR/MR Optical Module Solutions

Comparison between AR Optical Module Solutions

Optical Waveguide Technologies

Comparison between XR Near-Eye Display Solutions

XR Device See-Through Technology Route: Optical See-Through (OST) / Video See-Through (VST)

Summary of Business and Consumer Application Scenarios of XR in Automotive Industry

Policy Environment for Smart Wearable Products in China Automotive XR Development Trends and Cases

Major Automotive XR Device and Software Solution Suppliers



Meta

RayNeo

Rokid

XREAL

Holoride

ELEJO

CATARC Intelligent Connected Technology

Hysim Technology Other Automotive XR Cooperation Cases

XR Layout of OEMs and Related Ecosystem Companies



BMW

Geely

Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

Li Auto

NIO

Skyworth

Chery

GAC Group's Automotive XR Layout

FAW's XR Layout Great Wall Motor's XR Layout

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900