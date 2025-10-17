AUS Vs IND: Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Future In Odis Be Decided By The Australia Series?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make an international return after seven months in the ODI series against Australia. Their form will be tested, with selectors taking a "wait-and-see" approach on their long-term future and 2027 World Cup spots.

Though Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to make a comeback to ODIs after a long gap, there is uncertainty over their future in international cricket, given that the World Cup is two years away, and the selectors are expected to keep a close watch on their performance throughout the Australia ODI series. During the press conference for the squad announcement for the Australia white-ball tour, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the two senior batters are non-committal for the marquee event.

Following India's Test series sweep over West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked whether Rohit and Kohli are in the World Cup plans. In his response, Gambhir highlighted the importance of staying in the present rather than focusing on the future, given that the World Cup is two years away. He backed Koli and Rohit to have a successful ODI tour of Australia.

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return for the ODI series against Australia, the main question is whether their performance will determine if they remain central to India's ODI plans in a build-up to the World Cup 2027. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar refused to commit to or discard the two veteran batters' chances of playing the marquee event.

“They are part of the squad at the moment for Australia. Like I said, they have been incredible players for a long time. And it's probably not the forum to keep harping on individuals because you want to try and focus on the team and what the team wants to achieve,” Agarkar said at the NDTV World Summit 2025 on Friday.

“And in two years' time, we don't know what the situation is going to be. Why only them? It could be some younger player, too," he added.

When asked whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's performance will be assessed after every ODI series, Ajit Agarkar stated that the batting duo cannot be put on trial, given that their batting average speaks for itself and their contribution to the team's success, including winning ICC trophies and runs.

“When a guy averages over 50, and the other is close to it. You are not going to put them on trial for every game, but 2027 is a long way ahead. Both play one format. They are playing after what... 7 months. They haven't had a lot of cricket. Once they start playing, then you assess. They have achieved all they had to in terms of winning trophies, but also runs,” the 47-year-old said.

Further speaking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future, Agarkar emphasized that their place in the team will not be decided solely by the upcoming Australia ODI series, as the World Cup 2027 is still two years away and team planning will evolve over time.

"It's not that if both of them don't get runs this series, that will be the reason they won't be here. Or because they get 300 runs, that will be the reason. 2027 is still a long way ahead. We will see how the team shapes up. We have some ideas, and as we go along, we will see how the team is progressing," he concluded.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to deliver their best performance in their farewell tour of Australia in order to be in India's future ODI plans.