It Is Silly To Put Rohit And Kohli Ontrial In Every Game:Agarkar

Photo Credit-Internet

New Delhi – Senior Indian batting stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be“assessed” but it would be“silly” to put them on trial in each and every ODI that they play from hereon, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said on Friday.

On the eve of their return to international cricket against Australia after a seven-month gap, speculation is rife that the two former skippers will be judged on a series to series basis going into the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“It will be silly to put them on trial for every game. Once they start playing they will be assessed but they are not on trial,” Agarkar said at the 'NDTV World Summit'.

Reiterating what he said in Ahmedabad after announcing Shubman Gill as new ODI skipper a couple of weeks back, Agarkar once again avoided committing on their selection for an event which is still two years away.

“It doesn't mean if they don't get runs in Australia, they would be dropped and similarly if they score three tons in Australia, they would be selected for 2027 World Cup,” the former pacer said.