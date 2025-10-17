It Is Silly To Put Rohit And Kohli Ontrial In Every Game:Agarkar
New Delhi – Senior Indian batting stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be“assessed” but it would be“silly” to put them on trial in each and every ODI that they play from hereon, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said on Friday.
On the eve of their return to international cricket against Australia after a seven-month gap, speculation is rife that the two former skippers will be judged on a series to series basis going into the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
“It will be silly to put them on trial for every game. Once they start playing they will be assessed but they are not on trial,” Agarkar said at the 'NDTV World Summit'.ADVERTISEMENT
Reiterating what he said in Ahmedabad after announcing Shubman Gill as new ODI skipper a couple of weeks back, Agarkar once again avoided committing on their selection for an event which is still two years away.
“It doesn't mean if they don't get runs in Australia, they would be dropped and similarly if they score three tons in Australia, they would be selected for 2027 World Cup,” the former pacer said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment