2025-10-17 10:09:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Bonterra Energy Corp.: Will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University. Patrick Oliver, President, CEO & Director, will be presenting and joining members of the Bonterra Energy Corp.'s management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day. Bonterra Energy Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.42.

