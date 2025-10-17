403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Bonterra Energy Corp.: Will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University. Patrick Oliver, President, CEO & Director, will be presenting and joining members of the Bonterra Energy Corp.'s management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day. Bonterra Energy Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.42.
