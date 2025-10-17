Regarding The Income Level Of The Networks Segment's Electricity Distribution Services For 2026
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change, %
|Income cap
|EURm
|376.9
|321.6
|55.3
|17,2%
|RAB1
|EURm
|1,655.1
|1,540.5
|114.6
|7,4%
|WACC2
|%
|5.77
|5.82
|(0.05 pp)
|n/a
|Depreciation and amortisation (regulatory)
|EURm
|97.8
|88.6
|9.2
|10,4%
|Additional tariff component
|EURm
|51.8
|37.5
|14.3
|38,0%
1. Regulated asset base (RAB) at the beginning of the period.
2. Weighted average cost of capital (WACC).
According to the Resolution, NERC established an allowed income cap for ESO's electricity distribution services for 2026 at EUR 376.9 million, which is 17.0% higher compared to the income cap set for the year 2025 (EUR 321.6 million). The changes in income cap were driven by the following:
1. higher investments in the network, as outlined in the 10-year Investment Plan, resulting in an increased additional tariff component, return on investment, and depreciation and amortisation;
2. lower temporary regulatory differences, due to its higher return in 2025.
The information provided in this notice does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
