INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In C3.Ai, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - AI

The class action concerns whether C3 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until October 21, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired C3 securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On August 8, 2025, C3 announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on“the reorganization with new leadership” and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer.
On this news, C3's stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 25.58%, to close at $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
