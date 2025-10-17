Regarding The Income Level Of The Networks Segment's Electricity Distribution Services For 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that, pursuant to the Methodology for determining the price caps for electricity transmission, distribution and public supply services (link in Lithuanian), on 17 October 2025, National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) adopted the resolution on the price caps for electricity distribution services and other regulatory components of AB“Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) for 2026 (hereinafter – the Resolution) (link in Lithuanian). Income level of electricity distribution services and other regulatory components for 2026

2026 2025 Change Change, % Income cap EURm 376.9 321.6 55.3 17,2% RAB1 EURm 1,655.1 1,540.5 114.6 7,4% WACC2 % 5.77 5.82 (0.05 pp) n/a Depreciation and amortisation (regulatory) EURm 97.8 88.6 9.2 10,4% Additional tariff component EURm 51.8 37.5 14.3 38,0%

1. Regulated asset base (RAB) at the beginning of the period.

2. Weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

According to the Resolution, NERC established an allowed income cap for ESO's electricity distribution services for 2026 at EUR 376.9 million, which is 17.0% higher compared to the income cap set for the year 2025 (EUR 321.6 million). The changes in income cap were driven by the following:

1. higher investments in the network, as outlined in the 10-year Investment Plan, resulting in an increased additional tariff component, return on investment, and depreciation and amortisation;

2. lower temporary regulatory differences, due to its higher return in 2025.

The information provided in this notice does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...